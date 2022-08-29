New Delhi: The Gujarat government told the Supreme Court on Monday that activist Teesta Stevlad conspired at the "behest of a senior political leader" and had received a large amount of money for fabricating documents to frame officials and the then CM Narendra Modi in Gujrat in the 2002 riot case.

"Investigation conducted so far has brought irrefutable material on record to substantiate the contents of the FIR that the applicant along with other accused persons had done various criminal acts of commission and commission to achieve political, financial, and other material benefits by means of executing the conspiracy," said the state in an affidavit filed in response to bail plea of Stevlad.

"It is submitted that the petitioner had held meetings with the set political leader and had received large amounts of money. It is submitted that it has come on record by way of the statement of a witness that such money was not part of any relief-related corpus," said the state.

State has opposed her bail plea contending that she is accused of serious offences which have maximum punishment for life. The bail is already pending before the High Court but due to long gap of adjournment, Stevland had moved to the top court seeking expeditious hearing. But the state has said that she should not be allowed to bypass the HC when it already seized of the matter.