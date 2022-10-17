Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the Gujarat government has slashed VAT on CNG and PNG bringing relief to the common people. The government on Monday announced cutting down the VAT on both CNG and PNG by 10 per cent.

"VAT (value-added tax) on CNG & PNG reduced by Gujarat government by 10%," announced Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani. The prices of CNG will be reduced by Rs 6-7 per kg and that of PNG will be reduced by Rs 5 per kg.

For the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Gujarat government announced providing two more gas cylinders free of cost in a year.