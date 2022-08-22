Ahmedabad: Amid protests by ex-servicemen, the Gujarat government on Monday hiked the compensation for the kin of martyred soldiers from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore and offered cash prizes to gallantry medal winners in an apparent bid to placate the agitating ex-servicemen in the state.

The announcement came hours after 500 ex-servicemen from Gujarat gathered in Gandhinagar in the morning to agitate for their long-pending demands, including higher compensation for families of the martyred soldiers. Though the new compensation of Rs 1 crore is in line with the demands of ex-servicemen, they want the government to accept all their 14 demands and issue a Government Resolution (GR).

"We are not aware of such an announcement by the government. We will believe it only when a minister approaches us and tells us what exactly the government has decided on our demands. We want the government to issue a GR. We will not stop our agitation until all our demands are met," said Jitendra Nimavat, president of Gujarat's Ex Armymen Union.

A government release informed the monthly compensation to the martyred soldier's widow has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. The release also mentioned that each child of a martyr, with a maximum of two children, will now get a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 till they finish their studies or turn 25. Until now, they used to get Rs 500.

The state government currently pays Rs 5000 as one-time compensation and monthly assistance of Rs 500 to each parent of an unmarried martyr. Now parents would get Rs 5 lakh as one-time compensation and Rs 5000 as monthly assistance for each of them, said the release. The cash prize for the recipient of Param Vir Chakra has been hiked from Rs 22,500 to Rs 1 crore, while an Ashok Chakra awardee will get Rs 1 crore from the state government instead of Rs 20,000, it said.

The release said a high-level committee of IAS officers would discuss other demands of ex-servicemen and submit their report to the state government for final decision. Former soldiers of Gujarat have been holding protests at regular intervals to get the government to accept their long-pending demands. They had held a rally from Ahmednagar to Gandhinagar in June.

Some of the other major demands include pension for the family, government job for one member of the family of each martyr, and strict implementation of reservations in government jobs from class 1 to 4 for retired Army personnel. The agitators also want a martyrs' memorial in Gandhinagar, agricultural land for retired army men as per rules, priority while issuing or renewing a gun license, and removal of contract system in jobs offered to former army personnel.

The ex-servicemen have also demanded a full waiver of professional tax, the quota for their children in higher education, and priority for their work in government offices.