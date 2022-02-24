Gujarat: Under the farmers' smartphone subsidy scheme, the Gujarat government is all set to distribute smartphones to the farmers across the state, said Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel on Wednesday. According to information received from the Department of Agriculture, farmers can register online at the i-khedut portal till March 31, 2022.

The government increased the subsidy for farmers to buy smartphones worth Rs 15,000 or Rs 6,000. Earlier, the subsidy provided was 10 per cent or Rs 1,500, whichever was less. Out of 56 lakh, around 40,000 farmers applied for smartphones so far.

Besides, the state government would consider, and if more farmers apply, the plan will be extended, according to Minister for Agriculture Raghavji Patel. Only nearly 40,000 farmers applied for smartphones so far.

The Gujarat government has provided financial support to Porbandar district farmers for the purchase of smartphones, according to District Panchayat President Manjuben Karavadra. Farmers will be able to get information about farmer-oriented programmes via mobile. District Collector Ashok Sharma congratulated the beneficiaries on the occasion, saying that it is good for farmers to utilise smartphones for farming.

What can be the smart use of a phone for farmers

The smartphone will be used intelligently to obtain information such as Meteorological Department forecast, rainfall forecasts, pest information and management approach. Farmers would be able to learn about the advanced farming practices from the area staying from home, also getting information about farmer welfare schemes, according to District Development Officer VK Advani.

News from the Meteorological Department

It has been focused on determining what advantages farmers would receive from mobile technology. Farmers in the Jamnagar region are pleased with the Farmer Smartphone Subsidy Scheme, which allows them to learn about different government programmes.

The mobiles, on the other hand, would allow farmers to access government information as well as news and will keep them up to date with weather information from the Meteorological Department.