Surat: An organization in Surat that holds Garba programs in Surat on the occasion of Navratri has announced that it will not allow "non-Hindus" to participate in Garba programs. Authorities of the organization called Khodaldham Surat said that the identity proofs of those seeking to participate in the Garba programs will be verified before they are allowed to enter the venues.

President of the Khodaldham Surat, a major organization of the Patidar community, Dharmik Malviya alleged that "non-Hindus" often hide their names to take part in Garna programs and later make " Hindu girls their victims."

"Many such incidents have come to the fore earlier. Therefore, this year we have planned the event in such a way that anti-social elements will not be able to get involved," he said. He also said that security personnel will also be deployed at the venue to verify the identity cards of the participants.

Meanwhile, a BJP councilor from Surat Vijay Chomal threatened organizers of Garba classes with "consequences" if any "non-Hindu" is found to be taking part in their classes. " I am humbly urging organizers of Garba classes not to allow non-Hindus to take part. They will suffer consequences if any such incidents come to our notice," he said.