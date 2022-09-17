Hyderabad: Gujarat former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here and reportedly extended his support to TRS supermo's bid to unite the opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vaghela was stated to have expressed his readiness to work under KCR, an official release from the CM's office said.

The Congress, which is supposed to be an alternative in the current political situation, is suffering from a lack of leadership and also is 'failing' to unite all in implementing the necessary political strategies to counter the “misdeeds of the BJP”, the release quoted Vaghela as saying. “In this context, there is a necessity for a leader like you to unite the like-minded opposition parties in the country. All of us are ready to work under your leadership. I came to Hyderabad to meet you only after we decided together. Furthermore, I was sent to you by them. You have our outright support,” Vaghela said.

Vaghela's meeting with KCR comes close on the heels of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy meeting the Telangana CM here. They discussed national politics in their meeting. KCR's office recently stated, "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place."

Vaghela and KCR discussed at length several national-level key issues for about five hours at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of KCR. The conversation between them revolved around the progress made by Telangana, which stood as a role model in the country and the current political situation, it said.

The Central government, which is supposed to stand by Telangana after its creation in 2014, is acting against it, the former Gujarat CM alleged. Accusing the BJP of 'hatching conspiracies' to subjugate opposition-ruled states in the country through its dictatorial attitude, Vaghela said the NDA government at the Centre should be overthrown, according to the release. The TRS, in its Foundation Day event in April this year, had adopted a resolution resolving that the party should play the key role in national politics in the larger interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience. (With agency inputs)