Morbi (Gujarat): Five persons including a five-year-old child died and 10 were injured in a road accident on a national highway in the Morbi district of Gujarat on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place when a car and a mini truck collided on the highway.

After one of its tyres burst, the car brushed past another car and then rammed into the mini-truck at Morbi-Malia highway. Police said that four out of the five deceased were traveling in the car. Another deceased was among the passengers of the mini-truck.

Police sources said that all the 10 injured were passengers of the mini truck. Following the accident, all the passengers of the car and the mini-truck were rushed to the civil hospital in Morbi. While visiting the injured at the hospital state Minister Brijesh Merja said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed grief over the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.