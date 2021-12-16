Mehsana: The tally of Omicron cases in Gujarat rose to 5, including the infection to a 41-year-old woman, which came to light from the state's Mehsana district on Thursday. The patient is a resident of Bijapur in the district.

She tested positive for the new variant but matter was kept under wraps for six days, said reports.

The woman, significantly, has no travel history.

One of the woman's relatives, a family from Zimbabwe, came to live in the area, but their COVID reports have come out negative.

The Omicron-positive detection of the woman has posed a big challenge to the health department in the state.

The state government, too, has increased checking measures for people coming from abroad after rising cases.

Measures taken in the state included the admission of a passenger, who came from Dubai on Wednesday, into the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad after he tested positive.

Samples from this person, however, have been sent to a laboratory in Gandhinagar to conduct genome sequencing, results awaited.