Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out in the Shivranjani area in Ahmedabad of Gujarat on Sunday evening. There were no reports of casualties in the mishap. It is learnt that the fire broke out on the 12th storey of the iconic Shyamal building where the furniture caught fire due to a short circuit.

Soon after the incident the Ahmadabad Fire and Emergency Service pressed six fire brigades into service and brought the flames under control. The fire was so massive that smoke and flames could be seen far and wide. Local people immediately informed the fire brigade after the fire broke out. As soon as the fire was reported, a huge crowd of people gathered around. A police convoy was also deployed on the spot.