Surat: An 8-month-old baby in the Rander area of ​​Gujarat's Surat suffered from a brain hemorrhage after being repeatedly subjected to physical violence by his caretaker. The incident came to light when the CCTV footage in the house showed the caretaker violently jerking the baby back and forth, tossing him in the air, pulling his ears, slapping him ruthlessly, and repetitively thrashing him on the bed. The baby consequently suffered from a brain hemorrhage, and is in an extremely critical condition, undergoing treatment.

According to the information received, the deceased baby was one of the twins of a teacher couple in Rander, who had hired the caretaker to look after the babies while both of them were working. The neighbors of the couple recently told them that the babies cry a lot after the parents leave. Taking it as a warning, the father of the children had fixed a CCTV camera in the house.

Meanwhile on Friday, one of the children fell unconscious while the parents were at work and the maid informed them about it. She reportedly told them that the child was crying and fainted suddenly, after which the parents rushed him to a hospital in the Nanpura area of ​​the city for treatment.

On arrival at the hospital, the doctors diagnosed the child with a brain hemorrhage and declared his health condition to be critical. Meanwhile, the parents found the shocking video on the CCTV camera, realizing the reason for their child's situation. The child is currently being treated at the hospital, while his situation is still deemed critical.

The baby's family, with support from Women and Child Welfare Minister Manisha Vakil, has lodged a complaint against the caretaker at the Rander police station late Friday night. The police have reportedly registered a case of attempt to murder against the caretaker named Komal and also taken her into custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Reacting to the matter, ACP Z.N. Desai said, “On behalf of Surat City Police, I would like to request all the parents to personally verify the backgrounds of the caretakers before hiring them. If it is not possible to do it personally, they should at least get the police verification done." Responding to the matter, the Women and Child Welfare Minister Manisha Vakil said that this matter is like a red light for society and that others should take a lesson from the matter.

