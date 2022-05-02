Junagarh (Gujarat): Two tremors were felt at a village in Gujrat's Gir Somnath district on Monday. According to government officials, the first tremor was of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale. Residents of Talala village, located 25 km from the district headquarters Veraval, felt the tremor in the morning and ran out of their homes in fear. However, sources in the district administration said that there have been no casualties or damage to property.

According to the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the first tremor was recorded at 6.58 am and had its epicenter 13 km north-northeast of the Talala village. Another tremor of 3.2 magnitudes in the Richter scale, the epicenter of which was nine km north-northeast of Talala, was recorded at 7.04 am, the ISR said in a statement. Earthquakes have been recorded in and around Gir and Talala since 2002. However, there is a steady decline in the intensity of the earthquake.

