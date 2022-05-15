Jamnagar: A double-murder of a young man and his mother-in-law on Saturday has stirred the city. The matter pertains to a year-old inter-caste marriage, wherein the deceased man, identified as Soma Bhai Gadhvi, had married a woman against his family's will.

Digging out the grudges of the marriage, the family of Gadhvi's wife on Saturday reached his showroom in Jamnagar and killed him during a violent confrontation. One of the family members of his wife reportedly used a knife to brutally injure the man, after which he succumbed to his injuries.

Escalating the matter further, the family of the deceased attacked Gadhvi's mother-in-law -- Ashaba Satubha Jala -- and stabbed her to death to avenge Soma's death. The confrontation thus ended in the loss of two lives - the man and his mother-in-law.

SP Premsukh Delu reached the spot as soon as the incident came to light. A case has been registered in the matter while the police have also listed down a few suspects based on the preliminary investigation. The officials are now in the process of scanning the CCTV footage to gain more clarity on the sequence of incidents.

