Ahmadabad (Gujarat): A day after detaining her in relation to a case on her NGO which allegedly gave baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police, the Gujarat Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested Teesta Setalvad. The activist, however, vehemently denied the allegations against her and repeatedly told journalists while being taken to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court " I am not a criminal. I am not a criminal." Claiming that she is not cooperating in the investigation, Gujarat Police said that they will seek 14-days of custody.

The development comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview said that the NGO run by Setalvad provided baseless information to police regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots. "Former IPS officer RB Sreekumar was arrested yesterday and Teesta Setalvad was arrested today. Forging of evidence and hindering with evidence will be looked into. We will produce both the accused in the court today," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chaitanya Mandlik.

"The accused are not cooperating with us during the investigation. We are demanding 14 days of custody. Teesta will be produced in court and all her statements will be recorded there. We are getting the documents arranged from various sources," said the DCP.

The DCP also said that currently the investigation is at the initial stage and strict action will be taken after the investigation is done. "We have done the medical check-up, and the due process was followed by the Crime Branch. The investigation is at a primary level, strict actions will be taken once the investigation is done. We have the primary affidavits and documents submitted by the accused," he added.

Earlier in the day, following a medical check-up at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Setalvad said "they have done my medical. I have a big bruise on my hand, this is what the ATS did to me. They are taking me to the magistrate's court." She was detained by Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) team in Mumbai on Saturday. (With agency inputs)