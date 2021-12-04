Ahmedabad: On the eve of the appointments of Jagdish Thakor as Gujarat Congress president and Sukhram Rathwa as Leader of Opposition in the state, Raghav Sharma, the Congress In-charge for Gujarat, said that the grand old party will be winning the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022 with thumping majority.

Sharma, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said that Congress will be raking up various issues including inflation, the COVID 19 pandemic and unemployment in the run-up to the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections.

He further noted that under Thakor's leadership, a strong organizational presence will be built in the district and taluka levels across the state.

Sharma stated that BJP will be facing a certain defeat in the 2022 elections.

A meeting of MLAs, meanwhile, was held in Gandhinagar ahead of Thakor and Rathwa's induction into their new designations, wherein Sharma introduced the latter to senior leaders in the state.

Reportedly, Rathwa's new stint was officially declared after everyone present in the meeting consented to it.

Questions have surfaced in recent months regarding the state of things inside Gujarat Congress. Issues like factionalism within the folds of Congress, and the long-due selection of party president and opposition leader in the state (which was recently carried out) have been plaguing the party.

In this context, Thakor and Rathwa's appointments in their respective designations might be attributed to Congress' introduction of OBC and tribal faces at the forefront.