Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday started his Dubai tour from the famous World Expo in the Gulf city.

During the visit, he said that the triune confluence of infrastructure, ease of doing business and ease of living has made Gujarat the place of choice for investment in the world.

Also on the first day of his visit to Dubai, Patel held a one-to-one meeting with two UAE ministers and eight leading industry investors, inviting them to participate in the Vibrant Summit and pay a direct visit to Gujarat's development model.

Also read: India pavilion at Dubai Expo may have most high profile visitor in January

The CM said that Gujarat has been able to get the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India in 2022 due to logistical facilities, active policy making and conducive environment for investors.

Talking to around eight investors during the visit, the CM said that Dholera SIR and Gift City, India's first two smart cities from Gujarat, emphasized on the development of sustainable infrastructure, such as the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park.

Patel further noted during a road show at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai that Gujarat is one of the most industrialized and urbanized states in India and has become a national leader in various fields of socio-economic development.