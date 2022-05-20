Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Central Bureau of Investigation officials arrested IAS officer K Rajesh for allegedly falsifying weapon permits. Rajesh, a former Collector of Surendranagar, was arrested by the agency sleuths after they searched his house. The officer is currently working for the State Government's general administration. He will be produced in court tomorrow.

According to CBI sources, he was charged with taking bribes in land deals and in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible persons. After an FIR was lodged, the Delhi CBI team searched his residence in Gandhinagar as well as some other premises in Surat late on Thursday night. CBI conducted a search operation at his native place in Andhra Pradesh as well. Rajesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is an IAS officer of the 2011 batch.

According to a statement issued by the CBI, Mohammed Rafiq Memon, who acted as the IAS officer's middleman and used to collect bribe money for him, has been arrested from Surat. According to the CBI, it had recently received a complaint that when Rajesh served as the collector of Surendranagar district, he allegedly took bribes in land deals and in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible persons. CBI sources said that a bribe was used to reach him via his middleman Memon, a merchant based in Surat, the CBI said.

(With Agency inputs)