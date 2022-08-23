Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): As many as 41 passengers were rescued on Tuesday after a private bus travelling from Gujarat fell into a ditch in Kodaikanal near Dum Dum rocks in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. According to the eyewitnesses, the bus lost control after break failure and collided with a tree which saved the bus to fall further into the ditch. The passengers suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the Wattalakundu Government Hospital for treatment.

Locals broke the rear glass of the bus and rescued the stuck passengers. The bus was heading to Madurai from Kodaikanal after a trip to Mysore, Ooty, Palani and Kodaikanal.