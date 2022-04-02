Ahmedabad: A girl from Surat has approached the Gujarat High Court seeking directions to the government that a certificate is issued to her stating that she does not have any religion or caste. The petitioner Kajal Manjula, a Brahmin, has appealed to the High Court seeking the certificate that states she has no caste or religion.

"I have appealed to the Gujarat High Court for a no-caste, no-religion certificate. I got inspired by the struggle of Sneha Pratibharaja, a lawyer from Tamil Nadu, who after a fight of nine months finally got such a certificate," said Manjula. Advocate Dharmesh Gurjar, who is representing Manjula in the case, said that "she has to face many difficulties due to the discriminatory caste system in the country and society."

The applicant belongs to the Rajgor Brahmin community and claims she has faced discrimination due to the caste system. The petitioner has made this demand on the basis of an earlier order of the Madras High Court, in which it had directed the State Government to issue a certificate to a girl named Sneha Pratibaraj without caste or religion. The matter will be heard by the Gujarat High Court soon.