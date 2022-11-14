Gujarat: Bodies of five persons from same family recovered from Narmada canal
Published on: 24 minutes ago
Mundra (Gujarat): Bodies of five persons belonging to the same family have been recovered. The bodies have been recovered from the Narmada canal in Mundra. The incident took place in Mundra town in the Kutch district in Gujarat on Monday night. It is apprehended that they have died due to drowning. (Further details awaited)
