Vadodara: The Gujarat BJP leadership was in a spot on August 15 as, during a Tiranga Yatra rally of the party in Vadodara on Independence Day, a speech of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was played.

The viral video of the incident shows that as soon as Kejriwal's speech was played the BJP leaders present at the rally stood still with a baffled expression on their faces. Several senior BJP leaders including Minister Rajendra Trivedi, MP, and Mayor Keyur Rokadia attended the event.

A ruckus started soon after Kejriwal's speech was played and the DJ stopped the speech immediately. BJP sources said that the speech was played by the DJ by mistake.