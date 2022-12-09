Kutch: Breaking another record, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a clean sweep in Kutch district bordering Pakistan by winning all the six assembly constituencies in the region. The saffron party secured all the six assembly segments in this crucial district located in the western part of Gujarat.

Among these six seats, the victory margin of BJP's Virendrasinh Jadeja on Rapar seat was just 577 votes. In Rapar, BJP defeated sitting Congress MLA Bacchubhai Aarheriya. The Congress bagged 66,384 votes and the BJP secured 66,961. AAP's Amba Paravant Patel bagged 2,434 votes. Whereas, in previous Gujarat assembly polls in 2017, the Congress had won the seat by a margin of 15,000 votes and secured 49 per cent of the votes polled.

The Congress party which was carrying the silent campaign in rural areas was not successful in retaining even the two seats that the party had won in previous election. The debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to open an account in Kutch region, but some way or the other caused damage to the Congress leading to the defeat of its candidate in Rapar.

Kutch district has six assembly constituencies - Abdasa, Bhuj, Rapar, all three bordering Pakistan - and three other interior seats, Mandvi, Anjar and Gandhidham. The district has around 16 lakh voters.