Surat: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are respectively leading the high pitch campaign of the BJP and AAP in the poll-bound state, workers of the two parties clashed with each other late on Saturday night.

The clash between BJP and AAP workers took place during an election rally of the AAP in the Sarthana area of the Surat district. Official sources said that trouble started when a chair was thrown at the AAP rally adding that the situation became as such that both sides started to throw stones at each other.

During the clash one BJP worker was injured and stones were allegedly pelted at the nearby BJP office. Several vehicles were also vandalized. Official sources said that upon being informed about the incident a large police contingent along with BSF jawans reached the spot and brought the situation under control.