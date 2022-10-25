Bhavnagar (Gujarat): A man stabbed his wife to death and left his father-in-law with serious injuries after an argument on Diwali evening turned ugly in Bhavnagar in Gujarat's Saurashtra region.

Police have booked the accused husband Himmat Danji Jogadia and three other people even though all of them are absconding. The incident took place at Jogadia's residence in the Indiranagar area of Bhavnagar, when Pragjibhai, the father of his wife Deepti, came to provide her with ornaments on the occasion of Diwali.

Also read: Clash over bursting of crackers on Diwali in Vadodara; 19 detained

After a brief disagreement regarding the same, the accused attacked his wife with a knife, with repeated blows killing her on the spot. The father of the deceased, too, suffered knife injuries to the head and was rushed to the hospital.

Subsequently, police personnel from the Vartej police station reached the spot. "The matter is being investigated, and the entire locality has been cordoned off. Family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint against four persons," DYSP R R Singhal said.

Officials further stated that Jogadia and Deepti had gotten married on October 19, 2014. Following long bouts of illness, Deepti had been confined to her husband's residence and was unable to travel to her parent's home for seven years, they said.