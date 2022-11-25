Ahmedabad: Gujarat has become the first state to receive "True 5G" in all 33 district headquarters, according to Reliance Jio's announcement on Friday. With this, Jio's "True 5G" is now available in 46 Indian cities. Gujarat will serve as a test state for Jio's subsequent nationwide rollout of a number of True 5G enabled projects in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, industry 4.0, and IoT sectors and then extend it across the country. So far, Reliance Jio has been made available in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Faridabad and Gujarat.

As a part of the 'Education for All' project, Reliance Foundation and Jio will first digitise 100 Gujarati schools. Akash M Ambani, chairman of Reliance, said, "Right now, Gujarat is the only state in which every district headquarters is linked to our strong True 5G network. We want to demonstrate the actual potential of this technology and how it can affect a billion people's lives."

Also read: Opinion: AIMIM, AAP, Congress making Gujarat elections easy grab for BJP

Jio has previously declared that Pune will soon have access to "True 5G." It provides limitless 5G bandwidth at 1Gbps speeds. Jio subscribers in Pune are welcome to take advantage of the Jio Welcome offer starting on November 23 and enjoy unlimited data at no additional cost. Last week, Jio provided 'True 5G' services across the entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations, becoming the only operator to do so.