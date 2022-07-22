Ahmedabad: Bajrang Dal in Gujarat has vandalized the state Congress Committee office after state Congress President Jagdish Thakor's statement that the minorities had a right to the country's property. Bajrang Dal activists while smearing the Congress posters also wrote 'Haj House' on the wall of the Gujarat Congress Committee office.

Thakor had recently made a statement that the minority community has a right over the country's property. “Congress is doing politics on the basis of religion for the last 70 years. Congress leader Jagdish Thakor's statement has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. We should not talk about any one religion in this country, but about 135 crore people.

Congress has worked to appease the minority community happy for 70 years,” a Bajrang Dal activist said.