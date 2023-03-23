New Delhi: As many as 3,165 cases of fatal injuries in registered factories and 9,562 non-fatal injuries were reported in the country in the last three years, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. This information came in as a written response from the Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav while replying to a question from AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta asking whether the Government has any data about the number of deaths and fatal injuries occurring to workers in the last three years.

According to the data shared by the Union Minister, a total of 3,165 fatal injuries in the registered factories were reported in the country in the last three years with 1,127 reported in 2019, 1,050 in 2020, and 988 in 2021.

As per the information, Gujarat bagged the top position with 663 such incidents reported in the last three years with 216 reported in 2019, 212 in 2020, and 235 in 2021 followed by 479 in Maharashtra with 145 in 2019, 154 in 2020 and 180 in 2021, 383 in Tamil Nadu with 122 in 2019, 114 in 2020, 147 in 2021 and others.

Similarly, for the non-fatal injuries reported in the same duration, the total number of such injuries stood at 9,562 with 3,927 reported in 2019, 2832 in 2020, and 2803 in 2021. The States and UTs which bagged the top position in this list are Maharastra with 2,660 such incidences with 1089 in 2019, 778 in 2020, and 793 in 2021 followed by 1,897 in Gujarat with 718 in 2019, 560 in 2020, 621 in 2021, 799 in Madhya Pradesh with 299 in 2019, 242 in 2020, 258 in 2021 and others.

To a question on the number of persons who have been imprisoned for offenses under the Factories Act, 1948 during the said period, the Minister presented a data according to which 22 people have been imprisoned under the act with 4 in 2019, 10 in 2020, and 8 in 2021.

As per the information, 8 people were imprisoned under the Act in Karnataka in 2020 and 6 in 2021 followed by one in Kerala in 2019, 2 in 2021, 1 in 2020 in Punjab, and 3 and 1 in Tamil Nadu in 2019 and 2020 respectively.