Morbi (Gujarat): The Gujarat ATS in a joint operation with Morbi Police seized 120 kgs of drugs worth Rs.600 core in a late-night raid on Sunday in the Zinjuda village. It is a seaside village located 35 km from Mobi. Four people were arrested in the case.

The raids were led by a DYSP level officer of ATS along with a local police officer. During the raid, several houses were searched in the village and drugs were seized.

Lauding the state police, Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Home Minister said that it was leading from the front to eliminate drugs.

"Another achievement of Gujarat Police. Gujarat Police is leading from the front to eliminate the drugs. Gujarat ATS has nabbed around 120 kilo drugs. @dgpgujarat will address the press conference on the subject at 11 AM today. @GujaratPolice @himanshu_rewa," tweeted Sanghavi.

This is the second time in a week when drugs worth crores were seized in the state. About 66 kgs of drugs worth more than Rs.350 crores was seized five days ago from a car near Khambhalia Aradhana Dham of Devbhoomi Dwarka.