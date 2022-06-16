Ahemdabad: On Thursday, Gujrat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested five people before PM Modi's visit to Gujarat after terrorist organization Al Qaeda had threatened to carry out a terrorist attack in Gujarat before PM's visit on June 18. The ATS suspects ISIS involvement, while Gujarat ATS was already on high alert for the threat of Al Qaeda, more than five suspects were nabbed from different cities and locations in the state.

Shadab Panwala, involved in Vadodara serial bomb blast has been arrested while a girl from Fatehganj, a man from Godhra, and two people including the director of an Ahmedabad-based company, have been taken into custody for questioning. Gujarat ATS has detained all these people and seized all electronic gadgets including mobiles, and laptops from them.

According to the police, the accused were in contact with an operator of ISIS through social media. Cybercrime has started investigating all social media accounts of these accused.