Ahmedabad: Two accused in the Kishan Bharwad murder case, Maulana Ayub and Maulana Qamargani Usmani, have been booked by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GUJCTOC), 2015.

ATS said that sections of GUJCTOC added against the accused are 3(1)(1) and 3(2). In the statement released, ATS informed that during the search of the house of Maulana Ayub Jawarawala at Jamalpur in Ahmedabad, the team found incriminating material and a religious book written by Maulana Ayub.

Police arrested Maulana Ayub after it came to their notice that he had arranged for the weapon used to kill Kishan Bharwad. The 30-year-old was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka, allegedly over an objectionable social media post. The case was taken over from the local police by the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad on Saturday. So far, the ATS has named eight people in this case, while 40 ATS squads have been deployed in several cities including Mumbai and Delhi.

According to the ATS, Maulvi Ayub, the cleric ran an organization named the Tahreek Farogh-e-Islami and allegedly circulated videos of speeches to instigate youth belonging to the minority community to target those who insult Islam.

