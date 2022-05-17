Gujarat ATS arrests four accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case
Published on: 8 minutes ago
Mumbai: The four accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case have been arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad. The accused - Abu Bakar, Yusuf Bhataka, Shoaib Baba and Syed Qureshi, were arrested at the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat. The ATS sleuths also recovered fake passports from their possession.
More details are awaited...
