Ahmedabad: While the 75th year of independence is being celebrated, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is also being celebrated by the state government. On this occasion, women in the country come to the fore, who have achieved excellence in different fields and show Nari Shakti to inspire the youth.

The first woman Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Nima Acharya was a gynaecologist by profession and her husband Bhavesh Acharya was a doctor. Nima Acharya was born on December 12, 1947, in Dudhrej, Surendranagar.

In the 1990s, the rate of female suicides in Kutch increased a lot. Akhil Kutch Mahila, Utkarsh Samiti was established to create awareness about this problem among women. Under which a 100 km women's suicide prevention Rath Yatra was organized from Gandhidham to Garhshisha. Swami Satchidananda joined this journey. More than 10,000 women participated in the Purnahooti convention of Rath Yatra in Garhshishi.

Impressed by this work, the Gujarat government made her the chairman of the Gujarat Mahila Economic Development Corporation in just 15 days, hence her unexpected entry into politics.

Along with being a politician, Nima Acharya also does service activities with a generous hand. During the Corona period, more than one lakh cloth masks were made and distributed free of cost. More than 13,000 free tiffin services were provided to corona-affected families. Over 8,000 ration kits were distributed to needy families. A 50-bed corona hospital with modern facilities was established in Bhuj on a temporary basis.

On September 27, 2021, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel proposed the name of Nima Acharya for the post of Speaker. After this, the Leader of Opposition in Congress agreed. Thus, she became the first woman Speaker of the 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that after the establishment of Gujarat state in 1960, the name, Nima Acharya was used for the first time as a woman speaker in the state assembly.