Ahemdabad: Garnering the support of young voters has become key strategy for the major political parties in Gujarat ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in the State. BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are leaving no stone unturned to get the support of the 4.61 lakh voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years and the 4.03 lakh voters in the age group of 20 to 29 years.

This became evident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a recent rally in Modhera where he repeatedly reminded the young voters of the State how his party ushered in development in Gujarat. Modi, in a bid to highlight BJP's claim that from a backward state it has turned Gujarat into an industrial hub, said that the youth of Gujarat who is in their early twenties have no idea about the difficulties he has brought out the State from.

“We have to make a big jump and not get caught. We have to do many times more than what we have done. If we get electricity and water, it will lead to industrial development, and increase farm and milk production,” said Modi.

The Congress and the AAP have adopted a two-pronged strategy to punch holes in the BJP's claims and to garner the support of young voters. First, they are trying to highlight unemployment as the major issue which is plaguing the State by promising doles for the unemployed youth. Both parties have promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3000 for the unemployed if they are voted to power in Gujarat.

Political analyst Pala Varu told ETV Bharat "PM Modi sets the agenda by raising old issues in public meetings. The demolition in Dwarka and Porbandar has created a psychological impact on the public which Which will directly benefit the BJP. An environment has to be created to draw the youth to the BJP. Modi first sets the agenda and the opposition chases that agenda."