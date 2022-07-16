Surat: With flood waters receding in many parts of flood-affected areas in rain hit Gujarat, Surat Municipal Corporation has started a cleanliness drive and assessment of the damage caused by the torrential rains. “We have started cleaning work in the flood-affected areas where the water level has receded. People have thrown garbage from their homes and shops.

We will try to resolve the issue at the earliest," Dr. Ashish Naik, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Surat Municipal Corporation said. The move comes following direction by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who took stock of the flood situation in the state during a video conferencing. Patel also asked the officials to provide necessary financial assistance to those who suffered losses during the rains.

At least 811 people have been rescued in a single day in Gujarat's Navsari district, Relief Commissioner P. Swaroop said on Friday. Besides, several animals and birds were also rescued on Friday in flood-affected areas in the district. Navsari has been badly affected due to torrential rains and rising water level in Purna river. The water level of Poorna river has increased due to overflow of dams in Maharashtra.

