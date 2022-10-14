New Delhi : Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election-2022 schedule likely to be announced by Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. The poll body has called for press conference at 3 pm where they are likely to announce the assembly polls schedule.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election-2022 schedule is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. The poll body has called for a press conference at 3 pm today where they are likely to announce the Assembly polls schedule.

The magic figure in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly is 92. The ruling BJP in the State managed to scrape through and retain power in the 2017 Assembly elections winning 99 seats and Congress put up one of its best performances in recent times in the State by winning 77 seats.

According to the final electoral roll in Gujarat recently released by State Election Commission over 4.90 crore, voters are eligible to cast their votes in the Assembly election. While there are 2.53 crore male voters, the number of female voters stands at 2.37 crore. There are 1417 voters belonging to the third gender according to the final electoral roll.

There are 4.61 lakh voters belonging to the age group of 18 to 19 years out of which 2.68 lakh are male while 1.93 lakh are female. There are over 4 lakh differently-abled voters, as per the list. Ahmedabad district has the highest number voters (59.9 lakh), while the Dangs has the lowest number of (1.93 lakh) as per the district-wise electoral details.

As for Himachal Pradesh over 53.88 lakh voters including about 16.39 lakh new voters will cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly elections according to the final electoral rolls. Out of the total voters, about 27.80 lakh are male and 27.27 lakhs are female. According to the ECI, the Sulah constituency in the State has the highest number of voters (104486) and the Lahaul and Spiti constituency has the lowest number of voters (24744).

While Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a stronghold of the BJP, Himachal Pradesh, although currently ruled by the saffron party, was ruled by the Congress for several decades. However, AAP is leaving no stone unturned to get a foothold in both states after it stormed to power in Punjab.