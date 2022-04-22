Ahmedabad(Gujarat): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his maiden two-day visit to India went to Gujarat first and held a meeting with Adanai Group Chairman Goutam Adani and discussed the possibilities of investment in areas like defence, aerospace, global warming, and solar energy at Shantigram. Prior to the meeting the British Prime Minister to the famous Sabarmati Ashram.

The British PM also held discussions regarding the possibilities of bilateral ties by aiding Indian students who will receive a 2 lakh pound scholarship for studying in Britain. A British firm and Adani Group will collaborate in the near future and invest in the energy industry which will result in the creation of 5 lakh employment in the country. Great efforts were made at the business summit to make India self-sufficient in the defence sector.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Britain Prime Minister during his visit to the world-famous Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. When Boris Johnson visited Gandhiji's holy land in Hridayakunj, he was impressed by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and also paid floral tribute to Gandhiji's statue. He spun on Gandhiji's historical charkha (Spinning Wheel), and went to Gandhi Ashram's Ahmedabad Gallery also.

The Prime Minister also paid a visit to Mira Kutir at the Gandhi Ashram and wrote in the visitor’s book- My visit to the Gandhi Ashram is amazing. My visit to Gandhi Ashram has a positive experience. Johnson received two publications from the Gandhi Ashram: 'Guide to London' and 'Autobiography of Miraben.'

Also Read: Bulldozer diplomacy: Boris Johnson climbs aboard JCB during factory visit in Gujarat

In Gandhinagar, the British Prime Minister also visited the first Gujarat Biotechnology University. According to Minister of Education in Government of Gujarat Jitu Vaghani," This is for the first time the Gujarat Biotechnology University has partnered with the University of Edinburgh and this will help in improving the state's research profile and help in increase its presence on the international plane. It will also help in encouraging the young the state's young scientists to achieve their goals. "

Biotechnology necessitates a significant amount of capital investment in order to supply pricey equipment and advanced facilities. Gujarat Biotechnology University will equip students with world-class facilities for product development. The British Prime Minister, arrived at Halol GIDC in Panchmahal. He went to the JCB factory along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.