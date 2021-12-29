Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 49.36 crores in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.The program is scheduled to be held in a grand manner.

Shah on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, the Home Minister is currently busy addressing rallies in the state as part of BJP's campaign.

