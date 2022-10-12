Ahmedabad: Days after a viral video of Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia on Twitter displayed him throwing heat at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader on Tuesday invited a fresh round of criticism after another clip surfaced, where the Aam Aadmi Party leader is urging women from Gujarat to not go to temples for they indulged in 'oppression', and instead read a particular book.

"We should tell our mothers, sisters and daughters that they will not be getting anything in scriptures and temples as they house oppression. If you seek your rights, if you want to rule the country, and want equal rights, then instead of swaying to the rhythms of scriptures, read this..." the video displays Italia as saying. He subsequently holds up a book titled 'Mahila Arakshan Avam Bhartiya Samaj', penned by Harimohan Dhavan and Arun Kumar.

The video, reported largely to be an old one from 2018, was taken to task by BJP IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya. "After repeatedly insulting and disrespecting women by using the “C” word, Gopal Italia, AAP Gujarat President and close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, in another video, can be seen telling women that they must not go for katha or to temples because they are places of exploitation…" Malviya said.

The 'C' word scenario raised by the latter, in turn, refers to a recent clip of Italia targetting Modi for conducting road shows in Gujarat. "I cannot confirm this, but I do not think any Prime Minister before this who was involved in such a gimmick while going to cast a vote. He's trying to show, 'look how big a C I've made of you', and I do not want to expand on what 'C' means" Italia is seen saying.