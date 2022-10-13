New Delhi: Gopal Italia, Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat Chief was detained from the National Commission of Women's office Thursday afternoon over a controversial video in which he was allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP workers protested outside the office of the NCW chairperson who had summoned Italia in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for PM Modi. He was taken away in a police car minutes after he claimed Rekha Sharma, NCW chief, threatened to send him to jail.