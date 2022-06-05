Bhuj (Gujarat): Forty-nine packets of illegal drugs have been recovered after they washed ashore in the creek area of Arabian sea Jakhau in Kutch district of Gujarat, Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said on Sunday.

Singh said that the drug packets were found by the BSF and local police adding that it was suspected that they are part of the consignment smuggled on a Pakistani boat which was recently apprehended by the Coast Guard in collaboration with Gujarat ATS. "Each packet weighs around one kilogram. We are checking whether the illegal drugs are the same that were being smuggled on the Pakistani boat. An ATS team is coming to check and confirm the same," said Singh.

The Coast Guard working jointly with the Gujarat ATS captured the Pakistani boat Al Noman with seven crew members in the intervening night of May 30-31, working upon receiving information that it was carrying contraband. However, no drugs were found on the boat after search.

According to sources in the ATS, during preliminary interrogation, the seven arrested Pakistani nationals revealed that contraband in two plastic bags were loaded on the boats and was to be unloaded in another boat after entering Indian waters.

They further revealed that after entering Indian waters, the Pakistani boatmen were trying to contact with another boat through VHF. But when they saw the coast guard ship approaching them, they threw the two bags in the see, ATS sources said.

(With Agency inputs)