Vadodara: A three-year-old boy Reyansh, who had come to attend a birthday party with his family, drowned in the Express Residency Hotel's water line and died on Saturday. A complaint for gross negligence against the hotel staff will be lodged for keeping the water line open. The police recovered the CCTV footage of the night and based on that, a further probe will be ordered.

Also read: Three-year-old dead after tumbling into open borewell in MP

Reyansh had accidentally fallen in a water line in the Express Residency hotel in Vadodara's Alkapuri area. His body was later recovered from the water line after his family members started looking for him. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The family of the deceased kid has not yet lodged a complaint with the police in that connection