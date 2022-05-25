Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Come July 2, the Gujarat Assembly will witness a unique scene with students holding a special session and the who's who of the Government and the Opposition sitting in the gallery watching the young Turks in action.

The Gujarat Government, in a unique initiative announced on Tuesday, has decided to hold a special Assembly session on July 2 wherein 182 students from across the State will become MLAs for a day and hold a special session of the Assembly. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker Nimabahen Acharya, and opposition MLAs will be present but only as spectators.

Nimabahen Acharya informed that the initiative has been approved. "The special youth politics session of the Legislative Assembly will be held on July 2, in which the students will conduct the proceedings in accordance with the rules and norms of the Legislative Assembly." While this is happening for the first time in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, a similar session was held in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Four hundred dignitaries from across the State have been invited to the special session on youth politics. An Ahmedabad based NGO suggested the idea to the State Government.