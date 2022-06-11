Vadodara: Six policemen were suspended for negligence in duty in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, for allegedly releasing an accused in a bailable offence soon after his arrest, hours before the Uttar Pradesh police could take him into custody in another case, an official said. Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, of Manjalpur police station have been suspended pending inquiry, the official said.

"We have suspended the policemen due to procedural lapse on their part in the case. We have taken departmental action against them, by suspending them pending inquiry," deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Yashpal Jaganiya said. The action was taken after an accused, identified as Harshil Limbachiya, was released on bail by the policemen soon after his arrest in a cheating case on May 21, hours before the Uttar Pradesh police could take him into custody in a case registered in their state, an official from Manjalpur police station said.

Limbachiya was later arrested on May 25 by the city crime branch in another case registered at Manjalpur police station under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), etc. of the Indian Penal Code, a crime branch official said. The UP police were already in the city to get his custody, when he was released and escaped, it was stated. There are 11 FIRs lodged against the accused in different police stations in Vadodara and Anand cities, inspector H L Ahir said.

He is wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in a Rs 52-lakh cheating case, and will soon be handed over to them after his seven-day police remand ends, he added. (PTI)