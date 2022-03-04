Mehsana: The BJP-led Gujarat government has allocated Rs 2 crore in the budget 2022 for the renovation of Vadnagar city as a heritage site where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born and had completed his primary education.

PM Modi was born and raised in old Vadnagar City of Gujarat's Mehsana district and completed his education at the 100-year-old elementary school in the city. The school has been designated by the state government as a historical landmark, known as the "Prenna Kendra".

Gujarat Finance Minister, Kanu Desai who presented a surplus tax-free budget 2022 of Rs 668.09 crore in Gujarat assembly today, announced an allocation of Rs 2 crore to be spent on the development of Vadnagar city and the PM's school.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, City Minister Raju Modi said that attempts are being undertaken “to unravel the history of the fabled city after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace”. He said the heritage sites in Vadnagar are also being developed for tourists adding the elementary school will be developed as a “centre of inspiration” thanks to the Rs 2 crore budgetary provision.

Teachers at the 100-year-old elementary school in Vadnagar fondly remember sweet memories of school and about PM Modi too. The Assembly polls are due in Gujarat later this year. Throughout the two years since the Corona pandemic, the Gujarat government's revenue has grown and development activity has not slowed, the Finance Minister stated in the budget.

