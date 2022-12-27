Bhavnagar (Gujarat): A visually impaired student at the Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Andha Udyog Shala in Bhavnagar was severely injured after 3-4 of his blind classmates beat him up on accusations of theft. According to Labhubhai Sonani, the trustee of the organization, no one was present at the school on Sunday when the incident happened.

The victim has received severe back injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Sir T Hospital. His parents have meanwhile filed a police complaint against the accused students. As informed by the mother of the victim, he was enrolled at the Andha Udyog Shala about a year ago, and was constantly bullied by his classmates.

"We enrolled our son in this school about a year ago. His classmates took advantage of the situation when no one was at the school on Sunday, and beat him up on false accusations of theft. Though the incident happened in the morning, we were informed late by evening. He has received serious injuries and is currently under treatment at a hospital," she said.

Also read: Man stabs ex-wife with contaminated syringe in Surat, arrested

The victim's family also took to Twitter to draw attention to the incident and demand justice for their injured son. They also tagged the local and state authorities in the tweet, though no response was given by any of them.

The Bhavnagar police have registered a complaint against the accused students and launched an investigation into the matter. The administrative authorities at the school have ensured that action will be taken against whoever is found responsible for the violence.