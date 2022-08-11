Gurugram (Haryana) : Another disturbing incident of an altercation involving guests at a nightclub and bouncers has emerged on social media. Several guests suffered injuries after they were brutally beaten up by bouncers of the nightclub. They were attacked when one of their female friends allegedly tried to object to a bouncer who had molested her. The incident took place at Casa Danza club in Udyog Vihar phase-2 of Gurugram on August 07. Haryana Police on August 10, arrested six bouncers and the manager of the club. (ANI)