New Delhi: The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police seeking a report after a video of an intoxicated security guard molesting and beating girls at a hostel in Karol Bagh went viral. The women's panel has taken suo moto cognizance of the video posted on Twitter and assured strict action. The Commission has asked the police to submit an action taken report by 4 pm on August 18.

Guard molest girls in Karol Bagh hostel in Delhi

The commission has taken the matter seriously and issued a notice to the Delhi police. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has asked Delhi Police to immediately register an FIR in the matter and arrest the accused. The commission has also sought the details of the registration of the said hostel.

Also read: DCW swings into action, seeks report on rape of 3 minor girls in Delhi

Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "A very disturbing incident has come to the notice of the commission. The accused should be arrested immediately after registering an FIR in the matter. This act of shamelessness is disturbing and strict action needs to be taken."