Kalaburagi (Karnataka): In a horrific incident, a dead woman's body was mauled by a group of stray dogs in Karnataka's Dyavammana Gudi area in Ganagapura village. According to sources, the dead body of the elderly orphan who died on the street was left alone without being cremated. The incident took place on October 15.

Also read: Noida dog menace: Infant mauled by strays, dies during treatment

Sources said that a group of stray dogs soon mauled the dead body, devouring several parts of it. The woman was living a life of penury on the street and must have passed away from illness and lack of timely medical intervention. The district administration was apprised of the inhuman incident but no official statement was released on the matter.

Hundreds of destitute people live on roads close to the temple and have to live their lives in fear owing to dozens of stray dogs roaming in the area.