Churu (Rajasthan): Wedding is one of the most important occasions in a person's life. While most prepare for this special moment several days in advance, there are some exceptionally impetuous people who, even on their wedding day, cannot hold themselves off.

An example of such carelessness has come to the fore in Rajasthan's Churu where a groom thought it was fine to slip down several pegs of liquor, get drunk, and make merry with his friends for hours while keeping his bride and the family waiting. The groom who went with baarat (wedding procession) and DJ to marry her bride in Churu district, returned barehanded as the bride refused to marry him after he and his friend got drunk and kept dancing till late at night, delaying the wedding procession for hours. The incident occurred in Rajgarh tehsil's Chelana village.

The groom's side has lodged a complaint with the police regarding the matter. On May 15, Anil's son Mahavir Jat, resident of Siwani Ward No. 10 of Haryana, had reached Chelana village with a wedding procession. More than 150 baraatis set off for the bride's house at 9 pm, but the groom and his friends got drunk and continued to dance to the DJ's beats till 1 am, causing the procession to be delayed for hours.

Groom kept dancing during 'baarat', Frustrated bride marries another man

When the bride's family members approached the groom and his friend over the delay, they got angry and started creating a ruckus which left the bride's side upset. The muhurat, or the auspicious time, to begin wedding circumambulations was 1.15 am, and the groom showed no signs of slowing down. Frustrated with being kept waiting, the bride decided to return the baarat. Her family then made the decision to marry her off to someone else at the same wedding venue.

When the wedding procession reached the venue at 2 am, the bride was already married to someone else. After this, the groom had to return with the procession. The bride's side claimed that the groom and his family were careless about the wedding pheras and that this attitude would continue in the future. Meanwhile, after consulting with the police, both parties decided to cite family issues as the reason for the wedding cancellation and provided written confirmation, SHO Krishan Kumar said.

