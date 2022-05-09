Mysuru (Karnataka): Parents toil day and night to bring up their children, but in turn, tragically, many of them are forgetting their responsibility and admit them either to old age homes or else leave them to their fate. But, a man from Karnataka proved that even children, too, love their parents unconditionally. To prove it right, he tied the nuptial knot in front of the wax statue of his late father.

The ceremony hogged the limelight as a son exchanged wedding vows in front of a wax statue of his deceased father at the marriage hall in Nanjangudu of the Mysuru district. Dr Yatish got married in the presence of his wax statue of his deceased father at the marriage hall in Nanjangudu of the Mysuru district on Sunday. Yatish is studying MD at JSS Ayurvedic College of Mysuru.

His family hails from Kaduru taluk in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. Ramesh, the father of Yatish, died of Covid in 2021. Yatish, who is getting married to doctor Apoorva, wanted his father's presence, but as his father is no more, he has decided to put his father's wax when he was getting married. . So, during the ceremony his father's wax statue was put up there.

Interestingly, Yatish's mother sat down next to her husband's statue and grabbed the attention in the marriage hall. "It feels like both father and mother are blessing us. When my marriage was fixed, I am not able to forget my father and I could not come to terms with life as I wanted my father's blessings during the marriage. So, I discussed it with my family and later I placed an order for the statue. I was speechless when I saw the statue as I felt as if my father was sitting there and watching the ceremony and blessings us."

