New Delhi: India's Covid-19 tally is likely to cross the grim landmark of 1 lakh cases today given the unprecedented speed at which the virus is spreading in the country.

On Thursday morning, the country logged 90,889 cases, up by nearly 50% from the previous day. Friday morning the numbers, as per initial reports, are to touch 1.20 lakh.

A 1000% jump from logging 9,195 cases on December 28 to over 1 lakh now shows how infectious this new wave is.

During the first wave, a similar increase -- from 10,000 to 1 lakh cases -- took 100 days. The duration halved in the second wave. However, in the current one, it hardly took 10 days for the daily numbers to shoot up this high.

Late last month, the India's coronavirus task force head Dr V.K. Paul had said the country could witness 14 lakh cases of COVID-19 a day if the Omicron variant surge did not slow down.

"If we look at the scale of spread in the UK, and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day. France is reporting 65,000 cases. If an outbreak of a similar scale takes place in India, then given our population it will mean 13 lakh cases every day," Paul said.

If one goes by the numbers reported now and extrapolate the same in the context of the country's population, the country may soon break the highest daily tally of 4 lakh cases it had seen during the second wave. In fact, Dr Paul's 14-lakh-cases-a-day forecast may soon be around the corner.

Read: Covid more contagious as India's R-naught value higher than 2nd wave peak

As for Omicron, India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 cases of the variant, taking the total number of infections of the new strain to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.

As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10 last year.

The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, the ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 percent of the total infections, it said.

An increase of 71,397 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.81 percent, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.43 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,41,009. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 percent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 148.67 crore.

Read: Delhi records 15,097 cases in 24 hours, highest single day count since May 8